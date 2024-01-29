20-year-old set to leave Leeds United today; medical scheduled

Leeds United could still yet do some business before the end of the transfer window.

The Championship club are strongly linked with a late move for Everton defender Ben Godfrey, but should Daniel Farke be reunited with his former defender, then according to recent reports, Leo Fuhr Hjelde could be sacrificed.

The 20-year-old full-back has struggled to make an impact since joining from Celtic in 2021 and now looks likely to leave in favour of a switch to Sunderland with the defender’s medical already booked.

Since being promoted to the Whites’ first-team following his six-month loan spell with Rotherham last season, Norway’s Fuhr Hjelde, who has just 18 months left on his contract, has managed just eight appearances in all competitions.