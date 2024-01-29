Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will remain a Tottenham player until the end of the season after rejecting all offers that came his way this month.

The Danish star had attracted interest from several European clubs during the current transfer window with Lyon the latest team to show interest in the midfielder, according to L’Equipe.

However, Hojbjerg has now decided to stay at Tottenham until the end of the season, according to his lawyer Lars Halgreen.

The player’s lawyer has spoken to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and has stated about the player’s future: “Despite rumours and noise the player always kept focus on helping the team, coaches and Tottenham.

“The player never asked to leave now. He’s very ambitious for Tottenham and Denmark. He continues to keep improving himself, like he did all his career.

“He’s a strong character and player, his only focus is Tottenham to finish the season well and to help as much as possible. Pierre always liked challenges.”

?After new talks this morning, Pierre-Emile #Højbjerg has decided to stay at @SpursOfficial in winter! He rejected all offers. ?His lawyer Lars Halgreen told me now: „Despite rumors and noise the player always kept focus on helping the team, coaches and Tottenham. The… pic.twitter.com/vGJ6jT7u7G — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 29, 2024

Hojbjerg’s contract in North London expires in 2025 so this summer would be the best time to sell the Danish star.

The 28-year-old has played 23 times for Spurs this season but when everyone is fit, the former Southampton man is not a starter in Ange Postecoglou’s team.

However, the Denmark midfielder will be useful for the remainder of the campaign and will likely be sold ahead of the 2024/25 season.