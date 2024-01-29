Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responds to claims he’s ready to leave for Barcelona

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to surprise claims that he could be preparing to leave the club at the end of the season to take over at Barcelona.

Xavi has announced in the last couple of days that he’s decided to step down from the Barca job at the end of the season and that’s inevitably going to lead to plenty of speculation about who could be the next candidate in through the door at the Nou Camp.

Arteta seems an obvious candidate to take a big job like this, especially as Barcelona is also one of his former clubs from his playing days, but it’s clear the Spanish tactician is not at all happy about the rumours doing the rounds at the moment.

See below as Ed Aarons has posted on X about Arteta’s response to the stories in his press conference today…

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta on rumours he is going to join Barcelona: " "It’s totally untrue and I’m really upset about [the rumour]. I’m immersed in a beautiful journey with this club and there is still a lot to do." — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) January 29, 2024

Arsenal fans will surely be relieved to hear that Arteta is having none of this, with the 41-year-old sounding fully committed to his current job at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has done a great job with the Gunners and fans will be eager to see their former midfielder and club captain sticking around for as long as possible.