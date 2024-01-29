Arsenal set out demands as club bosses try again for late transfer deal

Arsenal are reportedly not keen to let Polish defender Jakub Kiwior leave the club in this January’s transfer window despite renewed interest from AC Milan.

The Gunners signed Kiwior from Spezia just over a year ago but the 23-year-old hasn’t had much playing time at the Emirates Stadium, looking like a useful squad player but with a lot of top quality competition for a place in the starting line up.

According to Calciomercato, Milan have asked Arsenal about Kiwior again after showing an interest earlier this month, but it seems the north Londoners’ thinking is more or less the same – there is little desire to let him go, with the club likely to push for a costly loan with an obligation to buy.

It seems this could be a story to watch in the final days of the January window, but it also wouldn’t be too surprising to see Kiwior staying at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta will surely be reluctant to lose important squad players like this due to having suffered so much with injuries this year and last, meaning it would potentially be a major gamble to lose someone like this who can fill in well in a few different positions.

Arsenal are still in the title race and also have the Champions League knockout stages to look forward to, so they’ll need to have good squad depth if they are to get through these next few months.