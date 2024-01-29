Exclusive: Bundesliga giants have scouted Arsenal forward “multiple times”, says transfer expert

Borussia Dortmund have scouted Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin multiple times, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old forward is a highly rated talent at the Emirates Stadium, and it seems he’s attracted interest from Dortmund, with the Bundesliga giants well known for so often bringing through top young players.

Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho have been recent examples of players poached from England at a young age who went on to develop well with regular playing time at Dortmund, and it could be that we’ll see more like that soon.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Dortmund have been scouting Chido Obi multiple times, though there’s nothing more concrete than that at the moment.

Arsenal seemingly have the exciting young attacker as a key part of their future plans, so that should be reassuring for Gunners supporters who might be concerned about one of their best academy talents being poached.

“Chido Obi – This Arsenal wonderkid was recently linked with Borussia Dortmund. Of course, BVB are always tracking talents around the world, they know the boy well and they’ve been scouting him multiple times but, but there’s nothing else so far,” Romano said.

He added: “He’s an important piece of Arsenal’s future and so there’s nothing imminent happening.”