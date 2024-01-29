Barcelona eyeing last-minute move for Tottenham star with two Premier League goals this season

Barcelona are keeping an eye on the transfer market with the idea of completing a last-minute loan move and it is being said that the Catalan club want a midfielder from Tottenham. 

Gavi suffered an ACL injury back in November and will miss the rest of the season, therefore, Barca want a short-term replacement.

According to Todofichajes, Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso is a player the Spanish giants like but their financial issues may prevent them from completing a deal.

Spurs would prefer to sell the Argentina star as he only has 18 months left on his current contract but Barcelona will only be able to afford a loan move during the current transfer window.

The report states that Lo Celso is open to the move as the 27-year-old doesn’t feature heavily in Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

The Argentina star has played for the Australian coach 10 times in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and providing a further two assists.

A move would be best for Lo Celso’s career as his time at Tottenham has not gone to plan; however, it is unlikely to be Barcelona this month as the Catalan club will find it tough to get around their financial problems.

