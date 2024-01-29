From now until the summer, the issue of who will take over as Liverpool’s manager in place of Jurgen Klopp is sure to persist.

Football in England and Europe was rocked by the German’s announcement on Friday that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Due to Klopp leaving, there has been a lot of conjecture about his replacement, which has fueled the rumour mill in recent days.

The former midfielder for the Reds, Xabi Alonso, is one of the names being discussed as an early favorite. The Spaniard is one of the names FSG are considering after his sensational work with Bayer Leverkusen this season.

According to the Telegraph, Bayern Munich could scupper Liverpool’s chances of signing Alonso.

As per the report from Telegraph, Klopp’s exit may mark the beginning of a domino effect in management.

Furthermore, one of the largest clubs in the world is now searching for a new manager as a result of Xavi leaving Barcelona.

But the thing that might seriously interfere with Liverpool’s intentions is Bayern Munich’s interest in Alonso. The Spaniard is reportedly on the German giants’ list of potential successors in the event that Thomas Tuchel decides to leave.

The former Chelsea manager Tuchel is also being linked to a return to England, albeit Liverpool is not one of the teams named in relation to him.

In order for Liverpool to get Alonso, it appears that they will need to make a move early and get the appointment done before Bayern make their move.

Alonso, who is currently leading the Bundesliga standings with Leverkusen, also played for Bayern Munich from 2014 to 2017.