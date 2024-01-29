Premier League club set to re-open talks with Chelsea over late £35m transfer deal

Fulham are reportedly set to re-open talks over a potential transfer move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja as we edge closer to the end of the January window.

Broja hasn’t played regularly for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season and it makes sense that there’s now some doubt over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Long considered a talented young forward, Broja will surely want to be making more progress in his career now, and it may be that his development would be best served by moving on.

It seems Fulham are interested and want to try again to sign the Albania international, who is valued at around £35million, according to Team Talk.

Fulham are having a decent season but might do well to strengthen their attack to lift them up a bit into more of a secure mid-table position.

Broja would surely get more chances at Craven Cottage, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can end up reaching an agreement to let him go.

It could surely be useful for CFC to bank around £35m for Broja as they’ll need to sell before they can buy ahead of what could be a busy summer for them in a few months’ time.