In-form Chelsea backup told to expect Carabao Cup final start against Liverpool

Chelsea are impressed with how Djordje Petrovic has adapted since his summer transfer.

The 24-year-old, who joined from New England Revolution seven months ago for just £14 million (Sky Sports), has been forced to wait on his chances.

Robert Sanchez has been Mauricio Pochettino’s number one since his summer move from Brighton and Hove Albion, but with the Spaniard injured since the start of December, Petrovic has been awarded a rare run of games, and the young Serbian has not disappointed.

The backup goalkeeper’s latest showing came during the Blues’ 6-1 demolition over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

And with the 24-year-old quickly becoming a Stamford Bridge hit, fans have questioned whether or not the former MLS star has a chance of taking the side’s number one jersey.

Although out-muscling Sanchez remains some way off, well-respected journalist Ben Jacobs believes the young Serb is in with a chance of starting against Liverpool in next month’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

“Robert Sanchez was signed as Chelsea’s number one, but Petrovic is going to be hard to keep out of the side on this form,” he wrote in his Talk Chelsea column.

“Sanchez isn’t far off a return from an ankle injury and even if he is restored to the starting XI when fit, I expect Petrovic will get the nod for the League Cup Final given his heroics against Newcastle, and the fact he played both semi-final legs.”

Since making his club debut at the end of last year, Petrovic, who signed a seven-year deal, has kept nine clean sheets in 11 games in all competitions.