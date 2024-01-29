Emergence of Conor Bradley sees 20-year-old leave Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay has completed a loan move to League One side Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the season having returned to Merseyside earlier this month. 

The right-back spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Preston North End but was recalled by Liverpool this month having made just two appearances during an injury-disrupted stay at Deepdale.

There is no place in Jurgen Klopp’s team at present for the 20-year-old as Conor Bradley’s recent emergence has firmly secured his spot behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. Therefore, the Reds wanted to secure him another loan move in order for the youngster to gain more experience playing first-team football.

According to The Athletic, Ramsay will join League One highflyers Bolton for the rest of the season.

Ramsay has left Liverpool again on loan
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Klopp Barcelona TRUTH, Arsenal wonderkid scouted, Chelsea striker links & more
Premier League set to pay police millions in attempt to keep high-risk matches during peak times
West Ham reach personal agreement with Al Ittihad winger

This will be a good experience for Ramsay who will be hoping to develop further over the coming months to secure a place in the Liverpool squad next season.

It has been a disastrous season so far for the defender but he could top it off with a title in League One.

More Stories Calvin Ramsay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.