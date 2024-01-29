Emergence of Conor Bradley sees 20-year-old leave Liverpool

Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay has completed a loan move to League One side Bolton Wanderers for the rest of the season having returned to Merseyside earlier this month.

The right-back spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Preston North End but was recalled by Liverpool this month having made just two appearances during an injury-disrupted stay at Deepdale.

There is no place in Jurgen Klopp’s team at present for the 20-year-old as Conor Bradley’s recent emergence has firmly secured his spot behind Trent Alexander-Arnold. Therefore, the Reds wanted to secure him another loan move in order for the youngster to gain more experience playing first-team football.

According to The Athletic, Ramsay will join League One highflyers Bolton for the rest of the season.

This will be a good experience for Ramsay who will be hoping to develop further over the coming months to secure a place in the Liverpool squad next season.

It has been a disastrous season so far for the defender but he could top it off with a title in League One.