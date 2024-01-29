Exclusive: Erik ten Hag has major decision to make in “coming hours” as Man United star wants to leave

With the January transfer window coming to an end on Thursday, Man United manager Erik ten Hag has a major decision to make regarding one of his players.

Facundo Pellistri has agreed to join La Liga side Granada on loan for the rest of the season and Man United are happy for the winger to leave this month.

The Uruguay star wants to make the switch but Ten Hag is not certain if it is the right thing for the Manchester club as the departure of Jadon Sancho has left the Dutch coach short in the wing areas.

According to Matteo Moretto, the Man United boss will make a decision in the coming hours as everything is done between Granada and the player.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Moretto has provided an update on Pellistri’s situation at Old Trafford.

“The truth is that the Manchester United manager still has doubts about whether the departure of Facundo Pellistri is the right thing for the club right now,” Moretto said.

“Ten Hag is still undecided about the issue, taking into account injuries and the fact that Manchester United won’t sign anyone between now and the end of the window, he’s considering whether it will leave his squad short in the second half of the season.

“It looks like he’ll make a decision in the coming hours – time is obviously running out – because everything else is done. Granada have an agreement with Manchester United, Pellistri has said yes to the move, and he’s ready to travel, so it’s just ten Hag’s OK they’re waiting on. The club are happy for him to leave.”