Speaking about Jurgen Klopp’s departure, former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes that some top players may follow the German manager.

Klopp surprised everyone by revealing on Friday that he has decided to leave Liverpool and the Reds are already working behind the scenes to try to find a replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann have all been mentioned in the conversation to become the next Liverpool manager.

However, the former Liverpool player McAteer is more worried about the players who could go with Klopp, as he discussed his departure on BEIN Sports.

When discussing the problems associated with such a prominent manager departing the team, McAteer voiced his concern that players like Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold would follow Klopp out the door.

“Van Dijk signed for us (Liverpool) and puts it down to Klopp. But the other thing is players staying at the club. We know Mo Salah’s on the brink of possibly leaving at the end of the season and we don’t know how that’s going to pan out. But Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, their contracts are up in 18 months. I said yesterday if Klopp is there, they sign new deals and they continue the journey and fairy tale. But a new manager, results might go the other way. We might have two managers when the contract negotiations start, the team might be in decline. And they will leave. So, all that is uncertainty as well,” McAteer said.

Klopp’s announcement came as a huge surprise to everyone associated with the football club. After joining the club in 2015, the German guided Liverpool to a Premier League and Champions League title.

His connection with the fans and the players is something that any other manager, who is going to replace him soon, will find it difficult to replicate.