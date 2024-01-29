After declaring on Friday morning that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current season, a reliable source has made a strong indication as to the managerial position that Jurgen Klopp will take on next.

The 56-year-old manager will complete his illustrious tenure at Anfield at the conclusion of the 2023–2024 season.

In a long conversation with the club’s media, Klopp addressed Liverpool supporters personally, revealing the shocking news on Friday morning.

“I will leave the club at the end of the season,” said Klopp.

“I can understand that that’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.”

The German added: “I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine.”

Christian Falk, the top correspondent for BILD, suggests that Klopp’s next move may be to join the German national team.

Falk wrote on X: “Germany is sad for Liverpool for the upcoming resignation of Jurgen Klopp.

“Now we hope that after his sabbatical Jurgen will take over the job of our national coach for the 2026 World Cup.”

The German national team is currently experiencing a concerning run of unfavorable results. Their record since the start of 2022 is seven victories, eight draws and eight losses.

Nine months after Germany’s group-stage exit from the World Cup in Qatar, Julian Nagelsmann took Hansi Flick’s position.

Nagelsmann hasn’t been able to improve the team’s performance, though, and with the home Euros in six months, Germany could endure yet another humiliation—this time at home.

Falk proposed that Klopp take a break to rejuvenate himself before taking over as Germany’s manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup in North America.

This is not the first time Klopp has been linked to the Germany job but the Liverpool manager wanted to continue at Anfield, however, things have changed a lot now and the former Borussia Dortmund manager could take the biggest football job in Germany now.