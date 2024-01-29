Leeds make official move to sign one of Carlo Ancelotti’s favourite players

Everton FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United have reportedly made a formal approach to sign Everton defender Ben Godfrey on loan.

That’s according to The Sun, who believe the Toffees’ centre-back could be reunited with manager Daniel Farke following the pair’s time working together at Norwich City.

And it isn’t just Farke who has admired the 26-year-old throughout his career — Real Madrid and former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is also a big fan.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager sends message to star player being linked with Manchester United transfer
(Photo) Christopher Nkunku returns to Chelsea training
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta responds to claims he’s ready to leave for Barcelona

Believed to have rated Godfrey while managing the Toffees, Ancelotti always spoke very highly of the York-born defender.

However, now linked with a move away from Goodison Park, Godfrey looks like he could be one of this month’s late movers.

And according to these latest reports, Leeds United have put themselves in a strong position after making the Premier League side a loan offer.

More Stories Ben Godfrey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.