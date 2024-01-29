Leeds make official move to sign one of Carlo Ancelotti’s favourite players

Leeds United have reportedly made a formal approach to sign Everton defender Ben Godfrey on loan.

That’s according to The Sun, who believe the Toffees’ centre-back could be reunited with manager Daniel Farke following the pair’s time working together at Norwich City.

And it isn’t just Farke who has admired the 26-year-old throughout his career — Real Madrid and former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is also a big fan.

Believed to have rated Godfrey while managing the Toffees, Ancelotti always spoke very highly of the York-born defender.

However, now linked with a move away from Goodison Park, Godfrey looks like he could be one of this month’s late movers.

And according to these latest reports, Leeds United have put themselves in a strong position after making the Premier League side a loan offer.