Leeds set to sign two players from same Premier League club on deadline day

Leeds United look set to be one of England’s busiest clubs ahead of this month’s transfer deadline day.

The Whites are poised to land Ben Godfrey on loan from Everton with Norweigan full-back Leo Fuhr Hjelde set to join Sunderland.

But that isn’t the only business Daniel Farke could do before Wednesday night’s deadline.

According to transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, the Yorkshire-based club could yet land not one, but two, Burnley players.

Forward Manuel Benson and full-back Connor Roberts are both heavily linked with a late switch to Elland Road, and Jacobs thinks there is a genuine chance both clubs could do business.

“I think there will be a window of opportunity for Leeds to do business with Burnley,” he told GiveMeSport.

“We should keep an eye on a couple of opportunities until the end of the window. On the full-back front, Roberts, who hasn’t started a top-flight game since October, is still very high on the list of priorities.

“Aside from the full-back, there’s concrete interest in Benson, which tells you that Leeds may be looking for a full-back and a more versatile winger. So, Leeds and Burnley could do some late business together.”