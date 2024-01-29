Liverpool interested in signing soon-to-be Premier League free agent

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has reportedly caught the attention of Liverpool.

That’s according to the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential, which claims the Reds are interested in signing the Manchester-born defender.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Adarabioyo, 26, has been heavily linked with a free transfer away from Craven Cottage.

Despite being rumoured to be a target for Serie A giants AC Milan, the 26-year-old’s agent recently quashed speculation his client was refusing to sign a new contract with Fulham.

However, regardless of what the player’s representatives say, it seems unlikely the centre-back will remain a Fulham player beyond this season, and according to these latest reports, Anfield is now a possible destination.

Irrespective of Jurgen Klopp’s recent decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Adarabioyo is well-respected inside the club with the Premier League leaders thought to be ‘interested’ in landing him on a free transfer in the summer.

During his four years with Fulham, Adarabioyo, who came through Manchester City’s youth academy, has directly contributed to six goals in 121 games in all competitions.