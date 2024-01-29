Liverpool managerial candidate now in contention for another major European job

Liverpool will have begun the process of searching for a new manager ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and one of their potential candidates is also on Barcelona’s list to replace Xavi.

Xabi Alonso has emerged as the early favourite to take over from Klopp at Anfield due to his Liverpool past but there have been questions over whether the Bayer Leverkusen boss is ready for such a big job.

If the Reds don’t go down that path, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly in contention for the role on Merseyside but according to Marca‘s Luis Rojo, the Premier League giants will face competition from Barcelona this summer.

??Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi is on Barcelona's list of options to replace Xavi. — @Luis_F_Rojo pic.twitter.com/anyYryZGmv — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) January 29, 2024

De Zerbi is in high demand as a result of the job he has done at Brighton but more importantly, the type of football his teams play.

Liverpool are in a much stronger position than Barcelona to lure the Italian to their club as the Premier League outfit are stable financially and sporting-wise.

This summer will be very interesting with huge clubs looking for managers and De Zerbi will very likely takeover at one of them ahead of the new season.