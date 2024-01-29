Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides insight into “complicated” Jurgen Klopp Barcelona links

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the latest rumours involving Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp being a possible target for Barcelona as they search for a replacement for Xavi.

We had big news over the weekend as Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of this season, while Xavi also stated he’d be leaving his role at Barca at the end of the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, some sources have put two and two together to come up with some Klopp to Barcelona stories, but Romano is not convinced this would be a simple move to make happen.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, the journalist explained that Klopp looks like he’s dead set on taking a break from football, so it’s not looking like it would be straightforward for Barca to lure the German tactician to the Nou Camp.

Klopp is one of the finest managers in world football, so it makes sense to see him being linked with top jobs like this, but it might be some time before we really have an idea of what his next move might be.

“We’re inevitably seeing links with Barcelona now after Xavi also announced he was leaving his job there, but there is nothing ongoing now,” Romano said.

“It’s still all very early and fresh, Barca will take their time to decide, it’s not going to be decided in some days…step by step.

“Klopp has been very clear that he wants to stop for one season so I think it would be more than complicated for Barca or anyone else to hire him for next season.

“As of today, my understanding is there’s nothing going on on that front.”