Former Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has revealed his response to Jurgen Klopp announcing that he’s leaving his job at Anfield at the end of the season.

The Guinea international left the Reds at the end of last season to move to Werder Bremen, but was a key player for Klopp’s side for much of his time on Merseyside, even if he lost his place towards the end of his LFC career.

Keita was clearly close to Klopp, as seems to be the case with so many players who have been at the club under the German tactician, who is now widely regarded as a club legend and one of the finest managers of the Premier League era.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be feeling emotional about Klopp moving on, and it seems even the players who aren’t at the club anymore have had a strong reaction to the news, which came as a real surprise to almost everyone in the game.

“I’m not on the social media networks but when they told me, I had tears in my eyes,” Keita told the French press, as cited and translated by the Metro.

“He took me to Liverpool as his son and I consider him my dad.

“I wish him the best for the rest of his life. I’ll try to write to him afterwards.”

It won’t be easy for Liverpool to find another Klopp, and the reaction of former players like this shows just how important a figure he’s been since he took over back in 2015.