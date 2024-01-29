Liverpool legend emerging as frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager at Anfield in the summer.

The Spanish tactician is currently working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and has become regarded as one of the most promising up-and-coming coaches in the game.

Alonso also obviously has ties to Liverpool as a former player for the club, so it’s not too surprising to see that he’s emerging as the early favourite to take over from Klopp, as reported by the Guardian.

Liverpool face the daunting prospect of replacing a truly world class manager at the end of this season following the news that Klopp has decided to step down once this campaign comes to an end.

The German tactician has worked wonders at Anfield since he took over back in 2015, and even a promising manager like Alonso would face a huge challenge to maintain the standards that have now been set at the club.

It will be interesting to see if other names come into the frame in the weeks and months ahead as one imagines nothing will be decided any time particularly soon.

Writing exclusively in his Daily Briefing column yesterday, Fabrizio Romano explained that Liverpool and Barcelona would likely have some overlap in managerial candidates on their lists this summer.