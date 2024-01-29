Long-serving Newcastle star says he wants to leave to join former club

Miguel Almiron’s future has been cast into doubt in recent days and it is being reported that the winger has decided on where he wants to play next. 

Saudi Pro League clubs Al Shabab and Al Ahli have been pushing for the Paraguay star but Almiron does not want to move to the Middle East.

However, according to Journalist Joel Bland, the Newcastle star would be open to a return to MLS franchise Atlanta United.

The 29-year-old left the American outfit five years ago having spent three years with Atlanta. The Paraguayan has grown into a fan favourite at Newcastle in the time since and Eddie Howe wants to keep him until at least the summer.

However, if a big bid arrives in the coming days, the Magpies may accept it given their FFP issues.

