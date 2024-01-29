Man United loan deal for 22-year-old winger back on having stalled last week

Man United star Facundo Pellistri is looking to complete a loan move to Granada this week after it looked like the transfer had stalled last week.

According to the Daily Mail, Granada were only offering to make a small contribution to the player’s salary and there were also concerns over the future of 19-year-old Omari Forson as he is still to commit to a new contract.

This would leave Erik ten Hag short in the wing positions but it now looks like Pellistri will be allowed to leave during the current transfer window.

According to Manchester Evening News, the 22-year-old’s move to Granada is back on and is expected to be completed before Thursday’s deadline.

? Facundo Pellistri's loan move to Granada is BACK ON. He is expected to join before the window shuts. (Source: @ManUtdMEN) pic.twitter.com/uVuEombJEf — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 29, 2024

Pellistri is an exciting talent but is not getting the minutes he needs at Man United to develop. The winger has only received 366 minutes of action this season and a move to Spain would benefit him a lot – with the player keen to make it happen.

Granada could do with the Uruguay star’s help also as they are currently second from bottom in La Liga and six points away from safety.