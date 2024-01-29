Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and his representative reportedly arrived at the club’s Carrington training ground today for talks after an incident that saw the England international miss the Red Devils’ game against Newport County in the FA Cup yesterday.

Rashford missed the game and could land himself a hefty fine for being seen out partying in Belfast shortly before this cup tie, according to the Sun.

It now seems the 26-year-old and his brother, who is also his agent, could be having key talks with Erik ten Hag today, according to the Manchester Evening News, who also have a picture of them arriving by car at Carrington this morning.

Further details are yet to emerge, but it will be interesting to see what happens next with Rashford in what has been a difficult enough season already.

Rashford was in some of the form of his life last season, but this term has been a lot more difficult and it’s vital he gets back to his best if Ten Hag is to also avoid scrutiny over his job.

It’s important for Ten Hag to handle this well, and it might be that a fine only makes things worse, though it’s also surely a risk to his authority if he doesn’t give out quite a strong punishment for this.