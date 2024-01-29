Ten Hag “will feel very let down” as Man United star set to land huge fine from the club

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly feel let down by Marcus Rashford’s recent behaviour as the England international looks set to be handed a huge fine by the club.

Rashford missed Man Utd’s game yesterday due to what Ten Hag described as an internal issue, but it remains to be seen what will happen next with the 26-year-old.

According to the Sun, Rashford could be handed a fine of two weeks’ wages, around £650,000, with a source quoted in the article as saying Ten Hag will be disappointed with the player’s behaviour as he was seen out partying in Belfast shortly before the FA Cup tie with Newport County.

“It’s amazing that he thought he could go to a club full of people and claim it didn’t happen,” the source told the Sun. “The manager will feel very let down.”

This is also surely likely to be very hard for MUFC fans to take, as Rashford hit some truly outstanding form last season but now seems to have gone off the rails somewhat, with poor performances on the pitch and clearly some attitude problems off it.

On his day, there’s no doubt Rashford is a top talent and important player for United, but he’ll need to put issues like this behind him, especially as he should now be in the peak years of his career.