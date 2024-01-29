Man United release incredible Rashford statement stating player has “taken responsibility for his actions”

Marcus Rashford has been in the news over recent days as the Man United star missed training last week and was left out of the Manchester club’s squad for their FA Cup clash with Newport County on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag said in his pre-Newport press conference that the England star missed training due to illness but videos emerged online of the 26-year-old partying in Belfast earlier in the week.

More questions were raised when Rashford was left out of Man United’s squad for their FA Cup fourth-round tie and it is now clear that the forward was being punished.

Man United have released a statement regarding the player that says via Sky Sports: “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions.

“This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed”.

?? “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed” Manchester United have released a statement in response to recent media reports about Marcus Rashford ?? pic.twitter.com/Hd8OHDuAoT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 29, 2024

This is an incredible statement as it is something the club did not have to do and could have dealt with the situation in-house.

Nevertheless, Rashford is back in training and is once again available for selection ahead of United’s Premier League trip to Wolves on Thursday night.