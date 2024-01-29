Manager sends message to star player being linked with Manchester United transfer

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has responded to the recent transfer rumours linking his star player Michael Olise with a possible move to Manchester United.

The young Frenchman has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Premier League in recent times, and it seems inevitable that bigger clubs such as Man Utd are going to keep looking at him.

Fabrizio Romano has tipped Olise to leave Palace at the end of this season and seal a big move, though he’s also been clear that it currently looks too early to tell where he’ll end up next.

Hodgson has discussed the speculation and has been quoted by Ben Jacobs below as saying he hopes Olise stays and honours his contract at Selhurst Park…

Roy Hodgson asked about links with Michael Olise and #MUFC for this summer: "It would be a sad day for the club [if he leaves]. I'm certain the club would like him to honour [his contract] and to help improve the team. We want to make the team stronger and not lose players to…"

Olise looks like he’d be a fine signing for United, as they look in particular need of another left-footed right-wing player to replace the struggling Antony.

Still, Palace are an ambitious side and surely won’t let a top talent like Olise leave without a fight.