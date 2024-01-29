Middlesborough reject third Aston Villa offer for Morgan Rogers

Championship side Middlesborough have reportedly knocked Aston Villa back for a third time.

The Villians have been in ongoing talks to sign attacker Morgan Rogers, who is enjoying an excellent individual campaign, with his latest goal coming in the FA Cup against Chelsea.

Although Boro went on to lose the replayed tie 6-1 (6-2 on agg), Rogers, 21, was a stand-out performer.

Of course, with such eye-catching performances naturally comes unwanted attention, and now Michael Carrick’s side faces the possibility of losing the talented 21-year-old, who is being heavily pursued by Unai Emery.

And according to a recent report from the Telegraph’s John Percy, Villa, despite there being just two days left in the window, have not given up on landing Rogers.

Boro have already rejected two previous offers for the Halesowen-born attacker and now a third, and improved, proposal has also been dismissed.

Although Boro’s exact asking price remains unknown, Villa will likely need to go above and beyond for their Championship rivals to give the green light.

Since the start of the season, Rogers, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored seven goals and registered nine assists in 33 games in all competitions.