According to well-timed media rumours from Barcelona, Mikel Arteta is thinking about leaving Arsenal at the end of the current campaign.

Although the Arsenal manager’s contract is set to expire in 2025, the shocking rumour implies that he may be planning to break that at the end of the current season.

According to the ludicrous rumors, Arteta has told his inner circle that he may consider quitting the Gunners.

However, sources close to Arsenal claim that the information in the publication is inaccurate.

The timing of the claims is entirely coincidental, according to SPORT, the largest and most powerful sports daily in Barcelona, and has nothing to do with Barcelona manager Xavi quitting at the end of the season.

On Saturday night, Xavi announced that he will be quitting his position as manager of Barcelona at the end of the season.

He said: “We have reached a point of no return. It’s time for change. As a Culé, I think that it’s time to leave. I spoke with the board and the club today. I will leave on the 30th of June.

“This club needs a change of dynamic. Leaving Barça is the best decision possible for all parties involved. I’m the most responsible one, so the players will finally feel free now… at least with this decision you [the press] won’t kill me anymore. The club will improve with this decision.”

After leaving his position as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City in 2019, Arteta joined Arsenal.

Since then, the Spaniard has won two Community Shields and the FA Cup during his time in north London. But they also just missed out on winning the Premier League last season and the Gunners are back in the Champions League under Arteta.

President of Barcelona Joan Laporta has been a huge fan of Arteta; rumours had said that Laporta intended to replace Ronald Koeman with Arteta in 2021. But in the end, he decided to go with Xavi.