In a shocking turn of events, Mikel Arteta may take Gabriel Martinelli’s position at Arsenal as the Gunners have reportedly surpassed Manchester United and Manchester City in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma.

Martinelli has played in 25 games this season with six goals and three assists to his name. The Brazilian winger was one of Arsenal’s best players last season as they fought with Man City for the Premier League title.

But, his manager could soon give the 22-year-old a huge snub. Arteta reportedly wants Arsenal to sign a new wide player who can help the team topple Man City and Liverpool, suggesting that he believes something is lacking on the left wing.

According to Fichajes from Spain, Arsenal are actively pursuing Brighton star Mitoma.

The North London team is said to have surpassed Manchester United and City in the transfer race and is now in prime position to sign the Japan international.

Mitoma’s “sublime” performances have won Arsenal over ever since he pushed his way into Brighton’s starting lineup in November 2022.

He is likely to be the next Seagulls player to depart the Amex in favor of a “Big Six” club, following in the footsteps of players like Ben White of Arsenal, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Yves Bissouma.

Nevertheless, Mitoma will not be joining City, Manchester United or Arsenal during the January transfer window. Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi will not want to lose a key player like Mitoma midway through the season, as Brighton has demonstrated in the past.

Brighton will only sell their best players when the timing and transfer fee is according to their demands. Arsenal won’t be able to come to an agreement for the 26-year-old forward until the summer as a result of this position.

According to earlier reports, Brighton are seeking to sell Mitoma for £70 million.