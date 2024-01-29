According to reports, Newcastle United are hoping to recruit AC Milan winger Rafael Leao in the summer. Leao may decide to leave the Italian club at the end of the current season.

Even though Leao signed a new deal with Milan last summer that included a €175 million (£150 million) release clause, there have been persistent rumours in recent weeks that the Portuguese international is leaving the San Siro team.

Leao, 24, hasn’t been playing well in Serie A, despite his amazing performance in Milan’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle United this season, which humiliatingly eliminated the Magpies from Europe.

Telefoot claims that this hasn’t stopped Newcastle from expressing interest in Leao and PSG are also eager to sign Leao this summer despite the winger having previously played for LOSC Lille.

Leao appears to have reached his peak at Milan and is eager for a new challenge; the Premier League may be the perfect fit for the Serie A attacker.

It’s nearly hard to conceive a scenario in which Newcastle would win the battle to sign Leao, though, considering their present standing in the Premier League and financial predicament.

If money were not a constraint, Newcastle’s PIF owners would have virtually no constraints on the players the Toon could sign; in that scenario, Leao would be a viable addition. However, the Premier League club needs to be careful now with their spending and also keep an eye on balancing the books.

Newcastle may be required to sell one of their key assets with recent rumours consistently linking Bruno Guimaraes with a move away from the club.