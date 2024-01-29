Premier League set to pay police millions in attempt to keep high-risk matches during peak times

The Premier League are to pay the police millions in an attempt to keep high-risk matches in lucrative late television slots which benefit an international audience.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that the English top flight will hand over a ‘gift’ to the police force which is said to be worth around £7million. It is being reported that this payment will be made in the form of an unconditional gift under Section 93 of the 1986 Police Act.

The sum will be split between forces across the country which have one or more Premier League clubs on their patch and it will be seen as a controversial move by many fans, especially given the events during the Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves on Sunday.

The Mail states that this payment could be an attempt by the Premier League to ensure big matches are played in late slots for audiences both at home and overseas, but particularly in the United States as the West Coast of America brings a large viewership and the late kick-off time suits them.

High-risk matches are much safer to play at early times as fans don’t have much time to consume things such as alcohol – which increases the risk of violence.

This move from the Premier League seems very unethical as it is clear that they are willing to put profit over fan safety – which won’t surprise many fans in England.