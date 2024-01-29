Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, but Fabrizio Romano says it’s a bit early to know for sure if they’ll be pursuing the Portugal international as it could hinge on Kylian Mbappe’s future.

Leao has been a star player for Milan during his time in Serie A, and it makes sense that he’s long attracted links with other big names around Europe, so it may be that he’ll inevitably secure a big-money move before too long.

Still, speaking to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that it’s not yet clear what PSG’s transfer plans for the summer will be, even if the Leao links make sense due to the connection between Luis Campos and the player.

Campos, now in charge of transfers at PSG, made Leao one of his key signings at Lille, so it may well be that he still appreciates the 24-year-old.

Discussing the Leao PSG links, Romano said: “I’m aware there have been some links with Rafael Leao and PSG. Luis Campos is the director who signed Leao at Lille, one of his incredible signings, so appreciating him is normal, but at PSG summer plans will be made in the next months.

“It’s still early to predict what they will do, it depends on how this season will go and also on the Kylian Mbappe situation.”