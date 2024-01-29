Sky Sports confirm 27-year-old is on his way out of West Ham

Real Betis are working to get a permanent deal for West Ham’s Pablo Fornals over the line before the transfer deadline.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, who has stated that the Spanish club are no longer pursuing a loan deal and instead are raising funds to buy the 27-year-old.

Luiz Henrique looks set to join Botafogo and Betis will use that money to purchase Fornals. Sky Sports describe the deal as “likely” to happen, which would bring an end to the attacking midfielder’s four-and-a-half-year stint at the Hammers.

Fornals has seen his game time reduced recently as players such as Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta have pushed him down the pecking order.

The Spaniard has been a great servant to West Ham over the years, racking up 203 appearances with 23 goals and 19 assists to his name.

