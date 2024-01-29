Souness claims Tottenham have a player who’s like Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is undoubtedly one of the best footballers on the planet at present as the England star continues to shine at Real Madrid, but Graeme Souness thinks a Tottenham star is like the youngster.

Bellingham has had a major impact at the Bernabeu since moving to Spain last summer from Borussia Dortmund and another English star who moved clubs was James Maddison.

The midfielder left Leicester to join Spurs and before his ankle injury, the 27-year-old excelled in Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Souness was speaking on Simon & Souness and was asked about Maddison and whether he likes the Tottenham new boy.

“Enormously, I think if you look at his numbers, that number 10, getting on the ball on the half turns, slipping passes in, getting goals, his numbers are better than anyone else. For me, I’ve said they should use him in the England team,” the former Liverpool star said.

The pundit even went on to compare him to Bellingham, when praising the Madrid youngster, something that will excite Tottenham fans as Maddison has returned to action.

Souness stated: “I was doing the Scotland vs England game at Hampden when England absolutely bullied Scotland off the park without a fight coming back in the other direction, majorly disappointing for me, but I was on the halfway line in the build-up to the game, so I was maybe 30, 40 feet from Jude Bellingham. He’s a giant. His proportions are perfect. He’s a great specimen as an athlete. And he’s just a fabulous player who’s just a star already at 20, playing at the highest level, playing under enormous pressure to produce goods at Real Madrid, which he’s done in spades so far.

“He’s fulfilled everything that’s been asked of him. And he’d be difficult to play against, because he just wants to run into the box, arriving late. And he’s got the strength to just push you out the way.

“He’s a goalscoring midfield player. But I see Maddison being similar to him.”