Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may look to leave Tottenham in order to get regular playing time before the Euros and Lyon are planning a last-minute move for him.

Lyon could set themselves up to make a last-minute approach for Hojbjerg before to the transfer window closing, according to L’Equipe.

The 28-year-old may have to think about leaving Tottenham in order to play frequently before the Euros.

The French powerhouses have really struggled this season and in order to turn their season around, they are aggressively resolving several problems during the transfer window.

Midfield strength was one of the club’s goals and they have already addressed that by signing the experienced Nemanja Matic. Before the window closes, they now plan to sign Hojbjerg of Tottenham with the Serbian.

There isn’t much time left until the closure of the January transfer window. The North Londoners may choose to hold onto their enormous asking price for the midfield player but they may face pressure if the 28-year-old pushes for a move.

Lyon could prefer to try a loan move but Tottenham would probably want a permanent move on their terms and at their price.

The 28-year-old may receive a temporary move and then hope for a permanent solution in the summer, either to Lyon or somewhere else, if he applies pressure to the Spurs management.

Just five of the 20 games that the 28-year-old Dane has played have been starts. Even though he has been a regular starter for Tottenham since moving there, he has lost his starting spot this season due to Ange Postecoglou’s preference for Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma in the middle of the field.