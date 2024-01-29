Virgil Van Dijk breaks silence on Jurgen Klopp decision; says he ‘doesn’t know’ if he’ll stay at Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk has broken his silence on Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international, who joined the Reds from Southampton in 2018 for a reported £75 million (Sky Sports), has gone on to become one of the club’s greatest-ever signings.

Featuring in 246 games, across all competitions, Van Dijk, 30, has helped guide the club to seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League as well as their first-ever Premier League title in 2020.

However, following the shocking news Klopp is departing in the summer, Van Dijk has now cast major doubt over his own Anfield future.

Despite being a key part of the team’s squad for six years, the 32-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract, has admitted he ‘doesn’t know’ if he’ll remain part of the club beyond his manager’s departure.