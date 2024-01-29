Jota is on the verge of leaving Saudi Arabia’s Pro League just seven months after arriving.

Becoming one of the youngest players to ditch Europe for the Middle East, Jota, 24, stunned fans after he agreed to join Al-Ittihad from Celtic in a deal worth £25 million (Sky Sports) just last summer.

However, despite the lucrative contract on offer, the 24-year-old, who has managed just one domestic goal, appears on the cusp of returning to more familiar shores, and according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, is closing in on a move to West Ham United.

Jota is believed to be so determined to return to the UK that he is willing to take a ‘significant’ pay cut to see the potential deal materialise.

The Hammers aren’t alone in their pursuit — there are two other Premier League clubs also vying for the young winger’s signature, but David Moyes’ side are considered the saga’s frontrunners with just two days left in the winter window.

Jota’s impending Saudi departure serves as the latest in a long line of blows to the Pro League. Despite investing huge sums into the league and recruiting some of the sports’ best, and most popular, players, with several players already eyeing ways out, chiefs will be wondering what more they can do to tempt professionals to stay if money isn’t doing the trick.