Video: Unai Emery snubs Newcastle coaching staff at full time provoking an explicit reaction

Aston Villa FC Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United smash past Aston Villa at Villa Park winning 3-1, Fabian Schar scored a brace and Alex Moreno scoring an own goal before Ollie Watkins fired in a consolation in the second half.

After the match, their was a heated moment between Villa manager Unai Emery and Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall as the Spanish coach snubbed Eddie Howe’s assistant at the final whistle. This provoked an explicit response from Tindall.

The Magpies have put eight goals past Aston Villa in the Premier League this term, with Villa only scoring twice.

This shocking defeat now sees Villa fourth, five points off the top of the table. Meanwhile, Newcastle are up to 7th and eight points behind Tottenham Hotspur in 5th place.

