22-year-old waiting for a call to leave Tottenham on deadline day

There’s still business to be done in the current transfer window, with one Tottenham star waiting on a call in order that he can leave the club for pastures new.

Ange Postecoglou has revolutionised things at White Hart Lane this season, but there’ll still be those players that are unhappy with the amount of minutes they’ve been getting under the Australian.

Those fringe stars that just haven’t done enough to impress the new man in charge.

One of those is 22-year-old Spaniard, Bryan Gil.

Despite his evident skill set, he seems far too lightweight for the English top flight and, according to Corriere dello Sport, is dreaming of a last-minute call to allow him to move on.

According to the outlet, Maurizio Sarri at Lazio is an admirer, as are other Premier League clubs.

Whether that call eventually arrives is another question entirely, but what seems abundantly clear is that Gil doesn’t have a future in North London, or if he does, it will be spent on the Tottenham bench.

There’s still enough time to get something done and across the line and that will surely be best for all parties, because having Gil sat on the sidelines benefits absolutely no one.