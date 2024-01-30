£90m-rated player left out of matchday squad amid Arsenal and Chelsea links

Amadou Onana, who is a transfer target for Chelsea and Arsenal, has been omitted from the Everton squad for their match against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Onana was not included in the starting XI or on the bench as Sean Dyche named his Everton side to face Fulham in the Premier League. This absence comes during a week when the midfielder has been consistently linked with a move away from the club.

The Belgian international played the full 90 minutes in his team’s FA Cup defeat against Luton Town last weekend. However, he is believed to be absent from the Fulham match due to a thigh injury, rather than any ongoing transfer speculation.

Dyche has made three changes to his side, with Ashley Young, Beto, and Arnaut Danjuma coming into the starting XI. Danjuma, among the trio, is also rumored to depart Goodison Park before the window closes this week.

This marks the first time Onana has missed action for Everton since being sidelined for three matches in late November due to a calf issue. So far this season, he has made 17 appearances for the side and scored one goal.

The 22-year-old midfielder has emerged as a transfer target this January, with Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United all reportedly interested in acquiring the Belgium international. Speculation suggests that Everton could demand a substantial fee ranging between £70 million and £90 million to allow a mid-season transfer, considering they paid £33.5 million for the player’s services in August 2022.

According to Belgian media outlet DH Les Sports, the midfielder will remain with the Toffees this window.