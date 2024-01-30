According to Alan Hutton, Unai Emery may approve a last-minute sale of Jacob Ramsey in the last days of the January transfer window as they closing in on signing Morgan Rogers this week.

A verbal agreement has reportedly been reached for Rogers to permanently join Emery’s team according to reports that surfaced from Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old is anticipated to finish his medical examination within the following day.

“I think whenever you’re going to let players go, you need to have options to bring somebody in,” Hutton told Villa News.

“A lot of the deals hinge on it. When I was moving in January it was a case of we want you, but we need to get rid of this player or the team selling you needs to wait until we can bring somebody in.

“There are a lot of days that pass where you’re just sitting there waiting as a link in the chain.

“I think if he was to go, especially for the money we’re talking about, Unai Emery would want to reinvest it somewhere, especially in the midfield and I think he should be given time to do that.”