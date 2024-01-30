Ally McCoist was thoroughly impressed by a performance from a Newcastle United player during their 3-1 victory over Aston Villa last night.

Newcastle entered the game on the back of four consecutive Premier League losses and with several key players still sidelined due to injury.

Despite their recent struggles and injury woes, Newcastle put on an impressive display at Villa Park, with Ally McCoist, on commentary for TNT Sports, singling out Miguel Almiron for his contribution to Newcastle’s third goal.

While it’s concerning that Alexander Isak was forced off injured in the first half, it provided an opportunity for Almiron to come onto the left side, where the £21 million winger provided an assist for Jacob Murphy’s first goal and Newcastle’s third of the evening. McCoist was particularly impressed with Almiron’s cross into Murphy’s path, describing it as “magnificent” after a great team move.

“It’s a tremendous move. The weighted pass from Almiron is different class I’ve got to say. That is a magnificent ball.”

Despite the portrayal of Newcastle’s struggling form in the media, there is still much for the Magpies to play for this season, especially after securing such a significant victory.

Howe will be hoping that the team can maintain a similar level of energy in the coming weeks as they displayed at Villa Park. While the Champions League spots may still be a distant target, they are not entirely out of reach yet.