Ange Postecoglou on Tottenham’s out-of-favour duo

Ange Postecoglou recently emphasised that Tottenham Hotspur cannot rely on the hope that teams like Liverpool or Manchester City go through transitional phases. Instead, they must focus on pushing for their own success. While he also provided an update on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil.

With Jurgen Klopp set to leave Liverpool this summer and Pep Guardiola’s current contract in Manchester lasting until 2025, there have been suggestions that both clubs, who have dominated most of the recent Premier League seasons, could be entering transitional periods under new management.

However, Postecoglou believes that Tottenham Hotspur should not rely on this potential scenario and must focus on their own pursuit of success, as he stated in his recent press conference.

“If that’s your only hope, waiting for the top ones to slip, I just don’t think you get there. I really don’t. I’d rather them be at their best and we match them, get up to their level and exceed it, rather than hope they slip up.”

With just a couple of days remaining in the transfer window, both Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil have been linked with moves away from the club, as they have found starts hard to come by under Postecoglou this term.

With Spurs out of both domestic cup competitions, there are only 17 league games left, and only a couple of busy weeks with midweek matches to come, so there will be little need for squad rotation.

The Tottenham manager responded to questions regarding the aforementioned duo:

“As much as I’m steering this ship, they also have their own. I speak to players about this all the time. It’s their careers and they have to do what they feel is right as well.

“Whether that’s Bryan or Pierre who maybe feel they should be playing more…”