The January transfer window will slam shut for a few months in another few days, so there’s precious little chance for Arsenal or any of their Premier League contemporaries to get a deal done.

It’s already been one of the quietest winter windows on record, and that’s due in no small part to clubs across Europe having to tighten their belts because of Financial Fair Play concerns.

After the Gunners summer spending spree when they brought in record signing Declan Rice and others, they would’ve known that January represented nothing more than a chance to off load any of the dead wood in the squad.

With that in mind, Calciomercato (h/t Fichajes) are reporting that Mikel Arteta is likely to allow Gunners flop, Jakub Kiwior, to move to AC Milan this week.

Though he’s managed 19 appearances for the Polish national side, the defender has just 302 minutes over four games to his name for his club.

The outlet suggest that a loan move with an obligation to buy could be something that suits all parties, and it’s unlikely that the player himself will baulk at the chance to move to the Serie A giants and resurrect his career there.

Numbers on the deal haven’t yet been disclosed but if there’s a chance to get the deal over the line, negotiations aren’t likely to prove problematic.