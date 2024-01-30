Arsenal wonderkid Amario Cozier-Duberry is reportedly attracting transfer interest from big names such as Newcastle United and leading European clubs such as Ajax and Borussia Dortmund.

Still, the Gunners are keen to keep hold of the talented 18-year-old and have had some discussions over a new contract for him as he edges closer to the end of his current deal, according to the Evening Standard.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that Cozier-Duberry can become the latest success story of their superb academy, which has developed first-team stars such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson in recent years.

It may be, however, that Cozier-Duberry will consider moving on if teams like Dortmund and Ajax are able to offer him playing time, as has increasingly been the case with foreign clubs and young English players in recent times.

Newcastle would be another interesting potential destination for the youngster, who may well be tempted by the project being put together at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe has done a great job with the Magpies, who will no doubt want to keep on building around young players and smart signings like this.