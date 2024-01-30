Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is emerging as a transfer target for Ligue 1 giants Marseille and also for some Serie A clubs, according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old has been on loan at Nottingham Forest this season and it remains to be seen if he’ll be there much longer amid interest in him this January, though the deal looks to be rather complicated.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Arsenal have interest from several clubs in Tavares this January, and they could be open to selling the Portuguese full-back.

However, one issue is that Forest would need to agree to terminate Tavares’ loan, and that doesn’t seem to be happening at the moment, meaning Marseille and his suitors from Italy may have to look elsewhere for alternatives in that position.

Discussing the latest info on the situation, Romano said: “Marseille wanted Nuno Tavares, some Italian clubs too, but Nottingham Forest are not giving the green light to end his loan. They want to keep him, especially the manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Arsenal would be open to selling Tavares immediately but again, there is currently no green light from Forest.”

Arsenal fans will probably hope this situation can change as the sale of someone like Tavares could be hugely beneficial for Financial Fair Play reasons.