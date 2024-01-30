Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says one Chelsea transfer saga is “not over yet”

Chelsea striker Armando Broja still looks like one to watch towards the end of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that the Broja saga is not over yet, though it’s still not entirely clear where the Albania international could be moving to amid so many transfer rumours about him this month.

Discussing the Broja situation today, Romano said: “In terms of strikers moving out of Chelsea, there could still be some movement with Armando Broja before the deadline – it’s not over yet.

“Chelsea are insisting on a big package to let Broja leave in the final days, but nothing is advanced so far. From what I’m hearing, also with Aston Villa the situation is quiet despite the stories we heard with Jhon Duran. But again, I would not rule anything out for the final days.”

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping this can all be resolved soon, as Broja’s future could be key to the Blues’ plans for making new signings up front in the near future.

Even if there isn’t time to do anything major this January, the sale of Broja could help Chelsea find the funds for a major signing in attack in the summer, which will surely be a priority for Mauricio Pochettino after his side’s issues in front of goal for so much of this season.

One player who seemingly won’t be joining CFC, however, is Jonathan David, with Romano playing down those rumours in his column today.