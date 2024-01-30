Chelsea reject “formal approach” for player as current transfer conditions not right

Chelsea have reportedly rejected a formal approach for the transfer of young Albanian striker Armando Broja, with Wolves failing in an effort to sign him on loan.

The 22-year-old has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge for a while now, and it seems likely we haven’t heard his name for the last time in this transfer window, even if a deal to take him out of Chelsea isn’t proving straightforward.

See below for the latest on the Broja saga, with Fabrizio Romano posting on X, formerly Twitter, that Wolves have seen a loan bid turned down for Broja as the current conditions don’t seem to be favourable…

?? Understand Chelsea have rejected formal approach from Wolves for Armando Broja. Wolves have asked for Broja on loan but Chelsea have no intention to proceed at current conditions. pic.twitter.com/KLMu85SIZw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

There may be other clubs who still get involved, but for now it seems Wolves will have to come up with something better, or Chelsea won’t be parting ways with Broja this winter.

Fabrizio Romano has written recently about Broja and links with the likes of Fulham and Aston Villa in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, so it may be that there’s time for those names to come up with something more tempting for Chelsea in the coming hours.