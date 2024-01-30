Chelsea star discussed by Atletico Madrid as transfer deadline looms

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has reportedly been discussed as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid this January, though he was considered too expensive.

A deal doesn’t currently seem likely for Chalobah to join Atletico, despite long-running speculation over the 24-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge after a lack of playing time in the last year or more.

See below for the latest details from Fabrizio Romano, who has posted on X to say that Atletico are now working on a deal to sign Gabriel Paulista, who seems to be on his way out of Valencia, but that this interest follows previous discussion of Chalobah as another option…

???? Atlético Madrid are considering move for Gabriel Paulista as he’s set to leave Valencia. Discussions took place to be informed on conditions of the deal. ?? Trevoh Chalobah was also discussed among options but currently considered expensive. pic.twitter.com/vLvirJppsv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

Chelsea fans will surely hope a buyer can be found for Chalobah, who could be a decent option for Atletico and other top clubs around Europe, even if he’s not quite up to being a starter for the Blues.

The west London giants would do well to offload Chalobah in order to help balance the books for Financial Fair Play and give them more freedom to spend big when the transfer window re-opens again in the summer.