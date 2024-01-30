Liverpool players, including Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, may decide to leave Anfield to follow Jurgen Klopp, according to Chris Sutton.

Prior to the weekend, Klopp announced that he would be leaving his position as Liverpool’s manager in the summer. Since then, there have been a variety of responses and conversations on his potential replacement as well as the players that could leave.

Former Premier League champion Sutton included Van Dijk and Robertson in his remarks on It’s All Kicking Off Podcast.

When discussing Klopp and the void he will leave in the team, Sutton asked if any players would likewise regard it as the end of an era.

“I feel sad that he’s leaving because he’s been such a giant. But it’s the challenge since he’s been in at Liverpool and how they’ve pushed Manchester City. Without Klopp, City would have just romped to absolutely everything. I suppose there are also people out there who think it’s the end of an era with Klopp. Looks like Salah will move on. Would the likes of Van Dijk think well Klopp brought me into Liverpool and think about elsewhere. Just another challenge. I think it will have had a massive impact on the team and they’ll be desperate for Klopp to leave on a high. You can’t speak for individuals like Van Dijk but maybe Robertson as well, maybe they’ll see that as an end of an era and move on,” Sutton said.

Ever since he signed for under £8 million, Robertson has emerged as one of the Reds’ best and most crucial players.

It would be difficult to accept for the club and the fans that he may be among the players that leave Liverpool with Klopp as he has been one of the team’s pillars in their recent success.